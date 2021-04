Leonard (foot) is doubtful for Wednesday's game at Phoenix, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 29-year-old is slated to miss his fifth consecutive game Wednesday due to right foot soreness, but the fact he wasn't ruled out on the initial injury report is a step in the right direction. Assuming he sits versus the Suns, Leonard will have two additional days to recover before Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets.