Leonard (knee), who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, is unlikely to play Friday against the Jazz or Sunday against the Cavaliers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will miss a second consecutive matchup due to a sore right knee Thursday, and he'll likely be forced to miss at least two more games. Whether he'll be available for a back-to-back set against Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday remains to be seen, but Leonard isn't expected to face a lengthy absence.