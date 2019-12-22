Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely sitting Sunday

Coach Doc Rivers said he doubts Leonard will play Sunday against the Thundeer, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Leonard has been sitting one end of back-to-backs all season, so it's not overly surprising after he played 27 minutes Saturday against the Spurs. The 28-year-old put in a fantastic performance versus his old team, posting 26 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Landry Shamet is a likely candidate to enter the starting five, assuming Leonard doesn't play Sunday.