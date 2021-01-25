Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) will likely miss multiple games while remaining in the league's health and safety protocols, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

With both Leonard and Paul George not joining the team on its flight to Atlanta for Tuesday's game, the expectation is that they'll miss multiple contests while the Clippers embark on a six-game roadtrip. It's possible the stars could reunite with the team at some point over the next week, but for now it appears likely that they'll miss most -- if not all -- of the Clippers' Week 6 schedule.