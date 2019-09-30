Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely to sit preseason games
Leonard is not expected to play in the Clippers' first two preseason contests, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
No surprise here, as the Clippers will do everything they can to limit the early strain on Leonard, who missed 22 regular season contests a year ago. While Doc Rivers didn't go as far as to officially rule Leonard out, it sounds as though he'll sit Thursday night against the Rockets and Sunday night against the Shanghai Sharks before a potential debut on Oct. 10, when the Clippers host the Nuggets at Staples Center.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Feeling healthy entering season•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Load management plan unclear•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Inking three-year deal•
-
Kawhi Leonard: Commits to Clippers•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Declines player option•
-
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Earns Finals MVP honors•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...