Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely to sit preseason games

Leonard is not expected to play in the Clippers' first two preseason contests, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

No surprise here, as the Clippers will do everything they can to limit the early strain on Leonard, who missed 22 regular season contests a year ago. While Doc Rivers didn't go as far as to officially rule Leonard out, it sounds as though he'll sit Thursday night against the Rockets and Sunday night against the Shanghai Sharks before a potential debut on Oct. 10, when the Clippers host the Nuggets at Staples Center.