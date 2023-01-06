Leonard registered six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Thursday's 122-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Leonard was back for the Clippers on Thursday after missing the previous game due to an illness. Unfortunately, managers were left with a sour taste in their mouths, given the Clippers opted to rest their starters for the entire second half. The game was well and truly over by this point, meaning the second unit were given an opportunity to outshine the starters. The team will play again Friday, with Leonard likely to miss the game as part of his injury management. However, given he didn't play a full workload Thursday, there is a small chance he suits up Friday. Managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report over the next 24 hours.