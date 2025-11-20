Leonard (ankle) hasn't yet been cleared for contact in practice but has been a limited participant, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard has missed his team's last nine matchups while dealing with a sprained right foot and ankle. This update offers a bit of insight into where he's at in his rehab, though the team is not yet ready to report on when he may be cleared for a game. "He did a few things," said head coach Tyronn Lue, per Law Murray of The Athletic. "He's definitely gotten better. I mean, I don't know how long it's gonna be. But he's definitely gotten better. Just seeing him on the floor yesterday was really good to see."