Leonard (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Heat, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Clippers have been without Leonard for the past four games, but he was a full participant at Sunday's practice and he appears to be trending in the right direction. If Leonard does get the green light to return Monday, Amir Coffey will likely head back to the bench and Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell would likely lose some touches and minutes.