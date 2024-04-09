Leonard (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard will miss his fifth consecutive contest while recovering from right knee inflammation. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Wednesday against the Suns.
