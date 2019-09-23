Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Load management plan unclear

Clippers' coach Doc Rivers said Monday that the team will handle Leonard's workload on a day-to-day basis, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Neither the team nor Leonard has clearly stated whether there's a firm plan in place, but Leonard implied back in July that his status will be based on how he feels as the season progresses. Rivers noted that Leonard is healthier now than he was at the beginning of last season, and he reminded reporters that Leonard's heavy rest schedule in Toronto may have been a byproduct of a lengthy injury layoff. "That'll be played out by smarter guys than me," Rivers said of Leonard's rest. "I think you forget with Kawhi that he hadn't played in two years last year. That was his first time playing basketball in two years. So, obviously, it was a more aggressive load management plan." Rivers did not divulge any further information regarding Leonard, but Buha speculates that "all signs point to [the Clippers] occasionally resting [Leonard] at a rate far lower than last season."