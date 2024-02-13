Leonard totaled 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although Leonard had a decent night during Saturday's win against Detroit, he's bookended that result with two games below 20 points. Leonard averages 24.1 points per game and has one of the highest shot volumes on the team, but the Timberwolves are now 2-0 versus the Clippers and have proven to be a tough challenge for the team as a whole.