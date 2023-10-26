Leonard recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-5 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Leonard and Paul George are an imposing tandem for any team, and they'll be a force to be reckoned with in the West if they can stay on the court. Leonard's checkered injury history is well-documented, and it's still quite possible the All-Star will sit in some back-to-back scenarios, but that probably won't happen until the Clippers identify a good placeholder for him.