Leonard recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-5 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Leonard and Paul George are an imposing tandem for any team, and they'll be a force to be reckoned with in the West if they can stay on the court. Leonard's checkered injury history is well-documented, and it's still quite possible the All-Star will sit in some back-to-back scenarios, but that probably won't happen until the Clippers identify a good placeholder for him.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Suiting up against Portland•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Paces LAC in scoring Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Records 11 points against Utah•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will be full participant at camp•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Recovering from clean-up procedure•