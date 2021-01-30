Leonard logged 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Friday's 116-90 win against the Magic.

Though he took a back seat to fellow teammate Paul George, Leonard scored 24 points across 29 minutes during his return in Orlando. He played nearly five minutes less than his season average (34.1), which can be attributed to the Clippers' dominance throughout their game Friday. Leonard entered Friday's game averaging team bests of 25.9 points and 2.0 steals, so he should have no problem continuing to led the team despite his recent absence.