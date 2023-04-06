Leonard recorded 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Lakers.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue clearly saw this as an important game for his team to win, as he played Leonard 43 minutes -- the most the veteran forward has played in a non-overtime game this season. While Leonard didn't lead the team in scoring -- that honor went to Norman Powell -- he did shoot an efficient 9-for-17 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. Leonard appears to be in fine form as the playoffs draw near, as he's averaging 32.5 points on 53.3 percent shooting over his past two games.