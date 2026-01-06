Leonard notched 24 points (10-25 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 103-102 victory over Golden State.

Leonard was able to muster 24 points despite missing all eight of his three-point attempts. The cold streak from downtown is probably the only bad mark you can give Leonard recently. He's enjoying some of the best basketball of his 14-year career, and it couldn't come at a better time for the Clippers, who are struggling to stay relevant in the West. Modnay marks his second double-double in the last five games, and he's averaged 35.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.8 blocked shots over the five-game span.