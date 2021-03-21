Leonard recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds Saturday in a 125-98 win versus Charlotte.

Leonard took a back seat to Paul George, who led the Clippers in scoring and logged a double-double. Leonard's performance was instead defined by his four steals, of which he has recorded five times this season. Leonard is now slated for a four-game week and should be able to garner plenty of value during that span.