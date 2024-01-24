Leonard accumulated 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 win over the Lakers.
Kawhi Leonard was on full display in the win, as Paul George was unable to keep pace with his teammate due to a cold shooting streak. The Clippers were in command for most of the game due to Leonard's exceptional play. Leonard was able to avoid being defended by LeBron James (ankle), who watched from the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Approaches double-double•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Puts up 22 points in win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Leads late rally in victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Signs contract extension•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Shines on defense Monday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Looks set to play Monday•