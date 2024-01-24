Leonard accumulated 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 win over the Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard was on full display in the win, as Paul George was unable to keep pace with his teammate due to a cold shooting streak. The Clippers were in command for most of the game due to Leonard's exceptional play. Leonard was able to avoid being defended by LeBron James (ankle), who watched from the bench.