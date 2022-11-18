Leonard (knee) tallied six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Thursday's 96-91 win over the Pistons.

After coming off the bench in his first two appearances of the season, Leonard somewhat surprisingly entered the Clippers' starting five in his return from a 12-game absence due to lingering pain in his surgically repaired knee. Even though Leonard saw his most minutes of the season and struggled to get going from the field, he was still a game-high plus-26 during his time on the floor. Expect Leonard to gradually shake off the rust once he starts playing regularly, though he'll still likely be subject to a minutes restriction for the next few games and could sit out one half of back-to-back sets all season.