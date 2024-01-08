Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers that he expects Leonard to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set Monday versus the Suns, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Though Leonard has typically missed one half of back-to-back sets during his tenure with the Clippers, the team has been more receptive to letting him play both halves in 2023-24. Barring a late change of heart by the coaching and training staffs, Leonard will play both ends of a back-to-back set for the sixth time in seven opportunities this season. He's coming off a poor offensive showing in the loss Sunday, when he was held to 15 points and two assists while shooting 6-for-17 from the field and 2-for-7 from three-point range. Leonard made up for the lacking numbers in the scoring and assists columns by racking up eight boards, three steals and two blocks in his 35 minutes.