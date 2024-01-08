Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers that he expects Leonard to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set Monday versus the Suns, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Though Leonard has typically missed one half of back-to-back sets during his tenure with the Clippers, the team has been more receptive to letting him play both halves in 2023-24. Barring a late change of heart by the coaching and training staffs, Leonard will play both ends of a back-to-back set for the sixth time in seven opportunities this season. He's coming off a poor offensive showing in the loss Sunday, when he was held to 15 points and two assists while shooting 6-for-17 from the field and 2-for-7 from three-point range. Leonard made up for the lacking numbers in the scoring and assists columns by racking up eight boards, three steals and two blocks in his 35 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Near double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Shines on both ends of court•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Puts up 24 points in return•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will go vs. Heat•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as questionable•