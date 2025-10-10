Leonard produced 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists in 18 minutes of Thursday's 142-95 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

This was Leonard's first taste of live action since Los Angeles' Game 7 loss against the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. By all accounts, Leonard has been fully healthy this offseason with no restrictions to speak of. As always, Leonard's success in fantasy hoops this season will hinge on the health of his knees.