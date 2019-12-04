Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Miserable shooting in win
Leonard tallied 11 points (3-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 117-97 win over the Trail Blazers.
Strong efficiency is typically a key tenet of Leonard's fantasy game, but he's been a major disappointment on that front in his first season with the Clippers. On the heels of Tuesday's 3-for-15 outing, Leonard now maintains a 43.9 percent mark from the field for the season -- by far a career-worst rate. History suggests the field-goal percentage should pick up steadily from here, though any gains in that area could be offset to some degree by Leonard occasionally sitting out games due to minor injuries or for load-management purposes.
