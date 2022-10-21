Leonard racked up 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 victory over the Lakers.

Leonard logged 21 minutes off the bench in the win, a decision that came as a bit of a surprise to many. Despite the move, he still managed a serviceable fantasy line, something that should be considered his floor moving forward. While this is unlikely to be the case for the remainder of the season, managers may have to readjust their expectations slightly until Leonard gets more game time under his belt.