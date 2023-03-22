Leonard recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder.

it looks like rest days for Leonard might be coming to an end, as the Clippers will now need Leonard on the floor every night in the wake of Paul George's (knee) injury. Leonard's usage will undoubtedly shoot way up over the coming week, and possibly longer. He's a must-start in every fantasy format.