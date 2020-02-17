Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nabs All-Star MVP honors
Leonard was named the 2020 NBA All-Star Game MVP after pouring in a game-high 30 points (11-18 FG, 8-14 3Pt) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 20 minutes for Team LeBron in its 157-155 win over Team Giannis.
The MVP award was Leonard's first in his four All-Star Game appearances. He did the bulk of his damage in the opening two quarters, scoring 25 first-half points to stake Team LeBron to an early advantage. Leonard and his Clippers teammates will have five more days to rest up before Los Angeles opens its second-half schedule Saturday versus Sacramento.
