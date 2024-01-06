Leonard had 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 111-95 win over New Orleans.

Leonard was one board shy of notching his second double-double of the season. He missed four games in December with a left hip bruise, but has played in the Clippers' last three wins, all of which have been wins. The fact that Leonard has played in 30 of the team's 34 games is in stark contrast to his past three seasons in LA when he's missed 25 or more games each year. Over his last three games, Leonard is averaging 24.3 points on 52.0 percent shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.3 steals over 34.7 minutes per game.