Leonard closed with 32 points (13-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 win over the Thunder.

Leonard took an even more central role on offense than usual with Paul George (knee) out of action, and the veteran forward came through with one of the most efficient games of his career. Leonard missed just two of his 15 field-goal attempts, including going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. He rounded out his stat line with six boards and six assists, with the latter total representing his highest mark since Feb. 6. For good measure, Leonard notched four steals on defense, providing his fantasy managers with a healthy boost across multiple categories.