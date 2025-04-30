Leonard logged 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Leonard finished one board shy of a triple-double as he continues to put the Clippers on his back. Through five games, he's averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 three-pointers on 55.7 percent shooting from the field. With the Clippers trailing the Nuggets 3-2, the series will shift to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Thursday.