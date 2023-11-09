Leonard racked up 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Nets.

Leonard finished second among Clippers players in scoring while finishing three points short of reaching the 20-point mark in Wednesday's loss to the Nets. Leonard has tallied at least 15 points and five assists in six of his seven outings this season.