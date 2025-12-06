Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nears double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard logged 24 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's 107-98 loss to the Grizzlies.
Leonard struggled with efficiency from beyond the arc but still led the Clippers with a game-high mark in points. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Despite the team's struggles of late, the star forward has still scored at least 20 points in five consecutive contests. During that stretch, he's averaged 30.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nets 21 points with full line•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Game-high 36 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for 39 points in loss Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Hits for 19 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 20 points in return•