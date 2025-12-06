Leonard logged 24 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's 107-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

Leonard struggled with efficiency from beyond the arc but still led the Clippers with a game-high mark in points. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Despite the team's struggles of late, the star forward has still scored at least 20 points in five consecutive contests. During that stretch, he's averaged 30.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest.