Leonard accumulated 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Leonard posted his second consecutive game with 30 or more points in fewer than 30 minutes, albeit in a losing effort. The star forward continues to impress on a struggling Clippers squad, and he's on pace for his highest usage rate (30.8 percent) since the 2019-20 campaign (32.8 percent). Through 10 regular-season appearances, the 34-year-old is averaging 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from downtown.