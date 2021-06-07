Leonard finished Sunday's Game 7 win over Dallas with 28 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and a block in 42 minutes.

Two nights after going for 45 points to stave off elimination, Leonard followed up with another huge game to seal the comeback for the Clippers, who took four of five from the Mavs after dropping the first two games of the series. The Clippers rode out some highs and lows in Round 1, but Leonard was a steady presence throughout, scoring at least 20 points in all seven games and notching three games with at least 35 points. He and the Clippers will have an off day Monday before their Round 2 series against Utah begins Tuesday in Salt Lake City.