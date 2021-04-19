Leonard (foot) recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and a block across 23 minutes in Sunday's 124-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Back in action after missing the past four games, Leonard didn't need much time to shake off the rust. The star forward struggled from downtown, but he likely would have come away with a triple-double had the Clippers not turned the game into a runaway heading into the fourth quarter. Head coach Tyronn Lue is likely to manage Leonard's workloads in the final weeks of the regular season, but the 29-year-old should remain highly productive on a per-minute basis whenever he suits up.