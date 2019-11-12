Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nears triple-double

Leonard had 12 points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-88 win over the Raptors.

Despite failing to reach the 20-point mark for the first time this season, Leonard still registered his second straight double-double -- it was also his third in his last four outings -- and he ended just one assist shy of a triple-double. Leonard also has multiple steals in five of his last six appearances, meaning he is getting the job done on both ends of the court. He should remain as the Clippers' main fantasy asset looking toward Wednesday's away matchup at Houston.