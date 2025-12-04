Leonard totaled 21 points (7-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over Atlanta.

Leonard was coming off three straight games with at least 30 points, but he got the Dyson Daniels treatment Wednesday evening and had a tough time getting going. Still, the Clippers got the win and Leonard dished out some tough defense of his own, helping hold Nickeil Alexander-Walker to 7-for-18 shooting from the floor.