Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: No minutes limit Tuesday

Leonard will not play under any restrictions Tuesday against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Much has been made of how the Clippers will handle Leonard's workload after the Raptors successfully "load managed" him a year ago, but early indications, at least, are that the team will not be quite as cautious with the reigning Finals MVP. Leonard still figures to take nights off here and there, but when he's on the floor, the Clippers do not plan to limit his minutes. Expect Leonard to be focal point of the Clippers' offense early on as Paul George (shoulder) works back from injury.