Leonard supplied 36 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 149-144 victory over the Hawks.

Leonard continued his stretch of red-hot scoring, as he's now averaging 31.3 points on 62.3 percent shooting from the field across his last three games. Monday marked his fourth game with 30-plus points in his last five outings, and the Clippers are 10-3 on the season when Leonard scores at least 30.