Leonard (hip), who's officially listed as questionable, wasn't active during the Clippers' morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard has missed three straight games due to the left hip contusion and is trending toward a fourth absence. While he was present for the shootaround, Leonard was working with the medical staff and didn't touch the court during media availability. If Leonard remains out Friday, Amir Coffey should draw another start.