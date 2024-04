Coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday that Leonard (knee) is progressing but hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5 drills yet, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard missed the final eight regular-season games due to right knee inflammation but returned to practice Monday, albeit in a limited fashion. His official status for Sunday's Game 1 against the Mavericks won't be known until Saturday afternoon, but Lue said he's preparing as if Leonard will be available to start the postseason.