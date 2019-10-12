Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not expected to play Sunday
Leonard is not expected to participate in Sunday's preseason game against Melbourne, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise after Leonard played in Thursday's exhibition against the Nuggets, posting seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 11 minutes. The Clippers will likely continue playing it very safe with their star free-agent acquisition throughout the preseason.
