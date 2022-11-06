Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This is another woeful update for fantasy managers who believed Leonard would be healthy and playing regularly this season. Leonard has not played since the Oct. 23 matchup against the Suns, and the star forward will now miss his seventh game in a row. Luke Kennard (chest) is also out, so Norman Powell might get the start against Utah. Leonard's next chance to play will come Monday against the Cavaliers.