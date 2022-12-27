Leonard isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Raptors.

Leonard sat out Monday's overtime win over Detroit due to right knee injury management, but as expected, he'll return to action for the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back set. Over his last three matchups, the superstar forward has averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes.