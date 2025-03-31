Leonard (knee) isn't listed on the Clippers' injury report for Monday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

As expected, Leonard will return to action after resting during Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers. Over his last seven appearances, Leonard has averaged 26.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.