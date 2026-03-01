Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle/illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Leonard was held out of Thursday's loss to Minnesota because of left ankle soreness and didn't practice Saturday due to an illness. However, the star forward is set to return to action Sunday. He averaged 29.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 10 February appearances.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Dealing with illness•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable to play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Gets little help in Sunday's loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Available Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable to play Sunday•