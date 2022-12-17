Leonard isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's matchup against Washington, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Suns, which was the second half of a back-to-back set, due to right knee injury management, but as expected, he'll return to action Saturday. Over his past five appearances, the superstar forward has averaged 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 29.6 minutes per game.