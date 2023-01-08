Leonard (knee) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out Friday's loss to the Timberwolves for rest, Leonard will be back on the floor Sunday. Since the start of December, he's averaging 19.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes.