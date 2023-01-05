Leonard (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard is thus good to go for the first night of the back-to-back set, which likely means he will b sitting out the second game of the set Friday in Minnesota. Leonard has posted at least 24 points in three of his last four games and will aim to add to that stretch against a Nuggets team that ranks around the league average, allowing 114.5 points per game.