Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not on injury report

Leonard is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Leonard was back on the load management plan Monday night against Indiana, but all signs point to him returning to action for his only visit to Toronto this season. The Clippers then head into a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set in Minnesota and Chicago, so Leonard could miss one of those contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories