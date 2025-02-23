Leonard (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Leonard is currently working through left foot soreness, but he has been held out of one leg of back-to-back sets this season, so he could be available for Monday's game against the Pistons. Derrick Jones will enter the Clippers' starting lineup in Leonard's absence Sunday.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Iffy against Indiana•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Season-high workload Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Just misses double-double Friday•