Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not playing Sunday
Leonard (rest) won't play in Sunday's contest against the Knicks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
As anticipated, Leonard, who hasn't participated in both ends of a back-to-back set since April 2017, won't suit up Sunday after logging 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (wrist) are questionable for Sunday, potentially leaving more minutes up to grabs at several spots. Expect players like Lou Williams and Landry Shamet to benefit from generous usage spikes, especially if George joins Leonard in street clothes.
