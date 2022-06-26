Leonard (knee) has not been restricted during his rehab in June, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard underwent surgery last July to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The Clippers have remained careful to put any kind of timeline on the superstar forward's recovery process and have given few significant updates on his progress. However, per Murray, Leonard appears to be locked in both mentally and physically this offseason as he gears up for the 2022-23 season. The NBA doesn't restart again until mid-October, so it'd be surprising to see any concrete update until training camp.